A Million Little Things series finale preview: A hopeful end?

With the series finale for A Million Little Things now being just a couple of days, there are more questions than ever. Take, for example, the rather simple one of whether or not this show will have a happy ending. Is this something that we can realistically hope for at this point?

Let’s just start off here with a touch of honesty: We wouldn’t be shocked if you were feeling rather cynical based on where things currently are in the story. Much of the evidence presented right now suggests that the finale is going to be a cavalcade of sobs. More than likely, Gary is going to die and in the aftermath of that, we are going to be seeing a lot of heartfelt speeches and difficult moments.

Death is sad, and we don’t imagine the writers are going to dance around that in the slightest. However, we also think that there will be a strong push in here in order to ensure that there is a good bit of hope at the same time. A Million Little Things has long been a story about friendship, just as it has also been about finding a way to be there for each other when times are tough. There are few times that are tougher than losing someone you love. We think there will be a real camaraderie amongst the group as they all work to get through this together.

Also, we tend to imagine that on the other side of Gary’s imminent passing, everyone from Eddie to Rome to Maggie will take lessons from their time with him. In that way, he will still be with everyone even if he is no longer live. That represents the character getting to pay it forward and having the impact he would ultimately want.

Beyond all the sadness, we do think that this finale will end on a hopeful note. That may sound crazy, but we’re going to stand by that until the end credits roll.

Related – Are we going to get an extended series finale in any way?

Do you think that the A Million Little Things series finale is going to have a hopeful message at the very end of it?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







