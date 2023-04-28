A Million Little Things series finale run time: Will it be extended?

As we get ourselves prepared for the series finale of A Million Little Things on Wednesday, it makes sense to wonder about run time. How can you not? Because this is the final chapter of the ABC drama, it is fair to find yourselves wanting a little bit more.

After all, is it really possible for all of these loose ends to be wrapped up in enough time? We certainly understand the questions here, to put it mildly.

Now, we have to get to the bad news: The series finale is going to be the same length as every other A Million Little Things episode out there — think 42 minutes, give or take. This was confirmed on Twitter in a post by showrunner DJ Nash, who was asked about this very question. (Technically, it will run for an hour when you factor in commercials.)

While occasionally you get extended series finales on network TV, admittedly this is pretty rare compared to cable channels and streaming services. A lot of that is due to broadcast affiliates needing to adhere to a specific schedule for local news and other programming.

Are we confident that Nash and the entire team can deliver a great, emotional story during 42 minutes? Absolutely, and we’re prepared to bawl our eyes out at various points. Based on the way in which this past episode ended it is fair to say that the death of Gary could take center stage for at least a big chunk of the story. We don’t imagine he will make it through, but as we’ve said before, we don’t think the character wants anyone to be sad! Instead, the idea here is to inspire hope in the other characters and remind them of what is important: The friendships they have and the memories they create together. Gary wanted to spend the last part of his life with them for a reason, and we will see that play out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

