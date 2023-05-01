The Boys season 4 spoilers: Antony Starr’s epic tease!

Just in case you were not excited enough to see The Boys season 4 on Prime Video down the road, hopefully another tease will do the trick! After all, we have more evidence than ever before that there are some big twists and turns coming, including a few that could take you by surprise.

After all, if there is one person who knows how weird and shocking this show can be, isn’t it Antony Starr? The man has gone through it over the years as Homelander, and it turns out he had quite the unique experience working on the latest chapter of this story.

Want to get a few more specifics? Then go ahead and look, per Variety, at some of what he had to say:

“I was looking at the person I was opposite [while shooting the scene], and I said, ‘What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?’ It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done.”

Just think for a moment about everything that we have seen Starr do on this show before, and we do think this puts into perspective just how weird and crazy things could be down the road. If there is one bit of advice we would offer right now, it is that you be ready — both in terms of great storytelling, and also to have your jaw on the floor.

Filming for The Boys season 4 wrapped up earlier this year; personally, we think the most likely scenario is that we will be waiting until 2024 to see it.

