The Boys season 4 premiere date: When does filming wrap up?

We know that we are inching close to The Boys season 4 wrapping up production, which is a significant milestone as we close in on the premiere date.

There is a lot to be excited about here with this show but for the sake of this article, let’s pose the following question: Just how much longer is production really going to last?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Of course, we should note here that there is no defined date as to when things are going to wrap up for now, or at least one that has been revealed publicly. Nonetheless, there are some things that we’re able to decipher. Take, for starters, the fact that production is currently poised to last for at least one more week. According to a post on Twitter, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is not going to be a part of the upcoming WonderCon panel next week for The Walking Dead: Dead City, with the reason being that he is still working on the Prime Video show. Morgan clearly is going to have a big role for the end of the fourth season, though it has not been confirmed what that will be.

We just know that production has been on the way a good while now for the upcoming finale, which probably will not serve as the end of the series. While there is no confirmed season 5 renewal at the time of this writing, it is considered to be for the most part a foregone conclusion. It would be silly to assume right now that we would be losing one of the biggest streaming hits out there.

For now, we can at least assume that there’s another seven days’ worth of work left for this season.

If filming does wrap this month…

This does further indicate that you will see the show return in early 2024. There may be a tiny chance at a December release but at that point, we tend to think that the streaming service will likely just wait until January — if not later.

When do you think we are going to be seeing The Boys season 4 premiere on the other side of filming?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







