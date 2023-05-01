Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: King Charles’ coronation

Sure, we know that the main segment on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was all about the border — but let’s talk King Charles!

If there is one thing that Oliver does extremely well, it is skewer the British Royal Family and all of its institutions. Sure, some of this comes from his credibility as a Brit who has been openly poking fun at them for years, but he often is able to speak on certain facets of it in an understandable way, including the ridiculous challenges of choosing the right meal for such an event.

Beyond that, we also got some commentary here about how ever part of the event is meticulously decided on, whether it be what outfits / crowns are worn to even who gets to perform … or, to be more specific, who actually wants to perform. A number of people have turned down invitations to be a part of the event, which may not be a surprise, all things considered.

Can we count on more commentary after the event probably happens? Well, we wouldn’t be surprised! There is, after all, still so much material that could be mined from this and it’s really just a matter of when the show decides to dive head-first into a lot of it.

(Of course, we should note that no segment on this show will ever topple when Oliver brought out Lord Buckethead amidst a discussion about Theresa May’s election for Prime Minister.)

As for the main segment…

This is where there was a topical discussion on immigration and asylum — some of what has changed over the past few years, but also what has not. Some of the information in here was surprising, and there were at least a few different solutions offered. Of course, this is still just a comedy show, and not a serious discussion on policy. What comes in the aftermath remains to be seen.

What did you think about Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’s focus on the King’s Coronation?

(Photo: HBO.)

