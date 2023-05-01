All American season 5 episode 19 spoilers: The last before finale

As we try to prepare ourselves for All American season 5 episode 19 on The CW next week, what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we should just map out where “Sabotage” is in the story. This is, after all, the penultimate chapter of the season. The finale is set to come on May 15 and leading up to it, there are some big, emotional stories ahead. That includes something for Olivia that could dramatically change the future of her career. That’s a pretty big deal, no?

Below, you can check out the full All American season 5 episode 19 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

EVERYONE’S HIDING SOMETHING – Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets an exciting opportunity but has to decide if the timing is right for her to make a big leap. Coastal football training forces Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Asher (Cody Christian) to go look in on JJ (Hunter Clowdus) who has been off the grid. Patience (Chelsea Tavares) contends with major ramifications after she fails to heed Layla’s (Greta Onieogou) advice about her #1 fan. Jameal Turner wrote the episode directed by Sudz Sutherland (#519). Original airdate 5/8/2023.

While Olivia does have this big-time opportunity ahead, Spencer’s story could be slightly more of a slow burn, at least for now.

What to get a few more details about the finale?

Well, here is where things are going. By the time we get to the end of the episode, everything could change leading into season 6. Get a few more details all about that, if you so obliged:

SEASON FINALE – In an epic season finale, dramatic changes are on the horizon for the whole gang. With so many lessons learned from their enormous loss, the road forward is destined to be influenced by the past. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Mike Herro and David Strauss (#520). Original airdate 5/15/2023.

