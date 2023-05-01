The Good Doctor season 6 finale: How Could Glassman leave?

As we get ourselves prepared for the season 6 finale of The Good Doctor on ABC tomorrow night, we have to prepare for a ton of scenarios. That, of course, includes some we don’t want to think about!

At the top of the list, to the surprise of virtually no one, has to be the possibility of Dr. Aaron Glassman leaving at some point during the episode. The good news here is that, at least for now, he does not appear to be knocking on death’s door in the way that he once was. However, there are still some other fears that have to be present here. Take, for example, the idea that he could retire from the St. Bonaventure Hospital and go far away.

What’s left for him in San Jose? Well, he’s not able to operate in the way that he once could, and he also feels both humiliated and betrayed at the moment. All of this could cause him to think that he is better off going somewhere else. His friendship with Shaun is in tatters and if he doesn’t think it can get any better, it may be a little too painful to be around.

It goes without saying at the moment, but we are certainly hoping that the writers are going to find a way to keep Glassman around given that he is such a huge part of the show and a father figure to Freddie Highmore’s character. We just don’t want to sit here and think that anything is guaranteed for the time being when it is not.

Provided Glassman does make it through the finale…

Can we have some confidence that the character is going to be around for a little while longer? Is that too much to ask? We don’t want to enter next season thinking all over again that he could be gone at any moment.

