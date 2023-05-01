Fatal Attraction season 1 episode 4 air date: Future on Paramount+

Following the three-episode premiere today on Paramount+, do you want to learn a little bit more about Fatal Attraction season 1 episode 4?

The first thing we really should note here is something that, on some levels, is rather obvious. There is no episode 4 streaming on the service this weekend. Much like many other shows of this nature, the goal for Paramount+ was to premiere these three episodes at once and from there, shift things over to where you get one a week the rest of the way. This means that episode 4 is going to be arriving on May 7. There are eight episodes in the entirety of this season — which, for the record, is being billed as a limited series.

(Sidebar: When you consider the story of Fatal Attraction, how in the world could it not be a limited series? there is only so long you can keep this particular source material going before there is a real need to reach some closure.)

While there are not too many specifics out there as of yet when it comes to season 1 episode 4, we do think that there are a few different things that you can assume. The relationship between Dan (Joshua Jackson) and Alex (Lizzy Caplan) is only going to get more complicated, and we will build towards some moments that will be shocking for these characters.

Are those going to be shocking for us? Well, probably not so much. Since we already know so much about this property, it’s going to be harder for this show to do anything that absolutely makes our hair stand on it. Of course, we’ll give this show all the applause in the world for trying! That’s all we really want from it at this point. Oh, and of course giving this cast some unique opportunities to shine — that’s one of the best things that this series has going for it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fatal Attraction season 1 episode 4 when it arrives?

Do you have any big theories? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

