Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Revealed?

Do we have an official Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date at Hulu? Well, that may depend on your definition of “official.”

While at a recent comedy show per Variety, stars Steve Martin and Martin Short made it clear that the mystery-comedy hybrid is going to be back on August 8. Now, Hulu has not confirmed this date as of yet, but this is around where we’ve been hearing for weeks. Remember that filming wrapped for the third season not too long ago, and this gives the post-production team enough time to get the rest of the story together.

The third season should pick up shortly after the second season wrapped up, but we should make it clear that the season 2 finale contained a year-long time jump in its own right. The murder victim this time around is a theater actor by the name of Ben (Paul Rudd), who was seemingly poisoned right before the opening night of Oliver’s big Broadway show. He and Charles did not seemingly have the best relationship, but other than that and Ben being somewhat of a prick, that is all we know.

Now, who are some of the suspects? We’re sure a familiar face or two from the past is going to resurface, but we will also add some new faces to the mix at the same exact time. One of the more notable ones is going to be Meryl Streep’s character, a stage performer in her own right.

We anticipate that this season is going to bring all of the charm of the first two seasons, but also a few new wrinkles at the same exact time. After all, what would this show be if it didn’t have some of those mixed in somewhere?

