American Idol 21 results: Who was eliminated before top ten?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s American Idol 21 episode? You can argue that on one level, there’s a predictable path the show could take.

After all, given that both Nutsa and Lucy Love needed the judges to advance to this part in the competition, isn’t there a case to be made for them as easy exits? In theory sure, but this is where we remind you that the show hasn’t had America voting all that much. Also, we’re in a part of the competition now that is truly live. That introduces the possibility for a lot more variety and surprises than what we’ve seen before. Will everyone be able to handle the pressure tonight? It’s a lot easier said than done in this particular circumstance.

In terms of song choices, everyone is taking on numbers from members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Adam Lambert as a guest judge. Given his pedigree from this show plus his history singing with Queen, isn’t he perfect for this spot?

Of course, we’ll have more information on the results as tonight’s episode nears its conclusion — be sure to refresh the page!

Entering tonight’s American Idol 21 episode, who did you expect to see eliminated at the end?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some additional updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

