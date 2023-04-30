Ride season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The rodeo pageant

As we prepare for Ride season 1 episode 7 on Hallmark Channel next week, do you want to get a few more details about it?

Well, one of the things that we have found most interesting about the Nancy Travis show so far is that with each installment, they’ve managed to focus on a different part of ranch life. That is going to continue here. It may seem weird for a beauty pageant to be connected that much to it, but we’ve certainly heard of this before. Missy will have a big role to play in this episode (titled “Ride or Die”) at a pageant, and we’ll have to wait and see how this is connected to everything else.

To get a few more details now about the future, check out the full Ride season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Missy heads to Denver to host the Miss Rodeo Mountain County Pageant. Meanwhile, Isabel and Hank realize selling the town on the stadium deal will prove harder than expected.

How many more episodes are left?

For those curious, we are going to be seeing four more installments this season — there are ten in this first batch of episodes overall, so of course we anticipate that there are a lot of twists and turns still ahead.

As for whether or not we are going to be seeing a season 2 after the fact, that will probably be up entirely to the folks over at Hallmark based on the viewership so far. While the live numbers are not on par so far with what we’ve seen from another recent show in The Way Home, we think that everyone is well-aware of the potential that Ride brings to the table, especially when you consider how well some other shows within the Western genre have been doing as of late.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

