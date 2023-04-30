Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/30?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It may not come as a shock, but of course we’re excited for more!

For starters, think about the recent run that the show has been on. Last week’s update on cryptocurrency was a long time coming, and we think the payoff was great … and it was pretty darn informative at the same time. This is the sort of thing that this show does really well — take concepts that are rather hard to understand, and then distill them with both information and solid comedy.

Now, let’s come your way with some good news entering tonight: There is more of the late-night talk show coming! Unfortunately, this Last Week Tonight with John Oliver installment will not be exactly on time. Instead, you will have to wait until around 11:08 p.m. Eastern to see it on HBO proper; it may be up on HBO Max before that. We will give the streaming service some credit for getting these episodes out there earlier. Remember when they used to not turn up online until hours later?

As for what’s going to be discussed this time around, we do think there are a handful of important topics from the past few days that could be considered. Yet, we don’t think we’re going to see all that much that is radically different in regards to the main segment. This is a show that figured out a long time ago what works and what doesn’t when it comes to creating evergreen content — the only times that we see something even remotely topical in this spot are when it is a subject that could have relevance for several weeks at a time. A great example of this is when we got that piece on Ron DeSantis not that long ago.

In the end, we’ll see what Oliver and the rest of his team have planned — we’re sure some hiatuses are coming, but we’re glad that we are not there as of yet.

What do you want to see on the next installment of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







