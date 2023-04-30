Lucky Hank season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale

Are you ready to check out Lucky Hank season 1 episode 8 on AMC next week? If so, get prepared for what we’ve all been waiting for. “The Chopping Block” is the season finale, and it is also the culmination of everything that we have seen on the story so far.

Do you want to learn more about this particular story? Well, then go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Hank is faced with an impossible decision at work, as his department’s jobs are on the line; Lily settles into a new normal in New York.

For a good while now, we have seen Hank do his best to try and keep the department together — he’s even taken some desperate measures to avoid anyone losing their jobs. However, all of this is a consequence of what happened at the start of the season with him keeping this position as department head. There’s a lot underneath the surface with Hank, and this finale could be when a lot of this ultimately unravels.

Is this going to be the series finale?

For the time being, this is something that is very much still on the table. While Bob Odenkirk’s star power is a major feather in the cap of for this show, at the same time it isn’t necessarily garnering a ton of attention in the press at this point. Lucky Hank is such a unique show — it is funny at times, but it rarely tries to force it. It’s also incredibly low-takes, which is another reminder of what this is not a redux of Better Call Saul. It is a fun, breezy watch, but can it succeed in today’s climate? We’ll have to wait and see.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some more insight sooner rather than later. AMC will have a couple of months after the finale to figure out what they want to do next.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lucky Hank season 1 episode 8 on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







