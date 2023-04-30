1923 season 2: The Spencer Dutton dilemma

We don’t think it will come as a big shock, but there is a lot to think over now when it comes to 1923 season 2 at Paramount+. The first season ended in such an epic fashion and with that, the stakes moving forward are higher than ever — both at the ranch and beyond.

What makes this prequel so dynamic and interesting is that even though you can make at least some assumptions about the future, there is a lot of room to fill in some of the cracks. Take, for example, the identity of John Dutton’s grandparents.

Now, we have said this for a good while, but we do tend to think that Spencer and Alexandra are going to be the two that carry forward the family lineage. There were clues at the end of the finale that Alex could be pregnant, and we also tend to think that we’ve spent the time we have with them for a very particular reason. Taylor Sheridan wants us to be invested in their story! Of course, we also do think there’s an investment in getting Spencer back to the ranch.

So when are we going to have a chance to see this? Given that 1923 seems to designed as a two-season series, we don’t think there’s a lot of room to stall on this. Our feeling is that within the first few episodes of season 2, we could see him back. However, there’s no guarantee that Alex is going to follow him.

Because of that, our feeling is that as we move forward into this new batch of episodes, you will see this character trying to balance out a multitude of stories. He will not only have to work to save the ranch, but also try to locate the great love of his life. If you love epic stories with plenty of romance at their core, we do tend to think you will appreciate what lies ahead.

What do you anticipate that we are going to see over the course of 1923 season 2 in regards to Spencer?

