The Company You Keep season 1 episode 10 spoilers: Big finale!

What is there to look forward to as we prepare for The Company You Keep season 1 episode 10 on ABC next week? Well, let’s just say that this is the all-important finale! There is so much story that will need to be resolved here … that is, if that’s even what the producers want.

A big part of what makes this finale so exciting right now is the uncertainty that is all around it. The network has not renewed the series yet for a season 2. Are we hopeful? Sure. The ratings at least give it a chance, and we think that having a big-name lead in Milo Ventimiglia helps. The Company You Keep also feels like the sort of show that could rise in popularity over the course of the summer. One of the things that may be most working against it right now, ironically, is the title. We just think a lot of people look at this and have any real indication as to what the show is about.

So what else can we say about this episode as we prepare to see it? Go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

Emma and Charlie partner with Daphne to produce a plan to take down the Maguires once and for all, but will the final showdown cause Charlie and Emma to stay on opposite sides or end up closer than ever?

The title for this episode is “The Truth Hurts,” so read into that whatever you want. The most important thing for now is mostly just noting that the stakes are perhaps higher than they’ve ever been for this show, and we anticipate that the writers are going to want to leave you with a lasting impression. Just by virtue of this being a spy series alone, you can prepare for all sorts of full-throttle excitement. It would be silly to not have that coming around the bend.

What do you most want to see moving into The Company You Keep season 1 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







