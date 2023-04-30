Magnum PI season 5: How tonight matters for season 6 cause

For those who are not currently aware, there is no new Magnum PI season 5 episode coming to NBC in a matter of hours. Instead, the network is repeating episode 3 from earlier this season.

So how important is this airing to the show’s potential future? While it may not have as much value as new installment, it does still matter to a certain extent, and there are a few reasons why.

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just note that repeats are a great way for a network to properly gauge a show’s popularity year-round. There are going to be weeks where there is no new programming and by virtue of that, you have to find a way to fill out your schedule. You want to see that repeats are at least generating some revenue. This is one of the secret benefits to a lot of the Dick Wolf shows — because they are pretty procedural, they repeat fairly well. NBC clearly is testing to see if something similar can happen here with the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series. A good performance tonight will be beneficial as they weigh everything for a season 6 renewal.

Obviously, there are a LOT of different things that will be considered here, whether it be live ratings for new episodes, DVR performance, Peacock streams, and economic factors — are they turning a decent profit off the show in a climate where things are more expensive than ever? All of these different things are important.

When will we know about season 6?

Most likely at some point this summer. This is at least what we’re thinking right now, since this would allow for a seamless transition for the cast and crew for another season. Production could start again in the late summer / early fall, and the earliest we would see the show back is when we get around to early 2024.

So in the end, if you love this show be sure to watch! Every viewer still counts.

