Is East New York new tonight on CBS? More season 1 scoop

Is East New York new tonight on CBS? We recognize that we are fairly close to the end at this point, but are we there just yet?

Well, let’s start off here by sharing some of the unfortunate news: We are going to be waiting for just a little while to see it back. This is the final hiatus of this East New York season, and hopefully not the final one of the series. This is where we have to remind you that the crime drama has yet to be renewed for another season. Still, we remain hopeful that we’re going to be getting a season 2 down the line … but it’s going to come down to the ratings and all of the financial stuff behind the scenes. (Hey, there’s only so much info that we can be privy to right now!)

There are two episodes left of season 1 — do you want to get some more insight about them? Then just go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Season 1 episode 20, “A Humbling Blues” – The team faces unexpected challenges while investigating the murder of a homeless man. Also, Haywood and Dryden hit a speedbump in their relationship, and Quinlan struggles with a decision at Ruskin Gardens, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, May 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 21, “Ruskin Roulette” – Haywood’s (Amanda Warren) leadership is called into question after a tragic shooting close to home, and her relationship with Suarez (Jimmy Smits) is put to the test. First season finale.

By the end of the finale, should you be prepared for some sort of cliffhanger? Judging from what we saw the show do at the end of this past fall, we do think that there’s a good chance of it. After all, what better way is there to try and dare CBS to give you another season? If the right story is there, it is smart to consider it…

