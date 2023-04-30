Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that we are getting close to the end of the series — as hard as that is to say.

So are we going to be seeing anything more in just a matter of hours? Well, that’s where we have to share the bad news. This week is an off one for the Chris O’Donnell – LL Cool J series. Luckily, we can say that this is the final one for the series. Starting on May 7, you will be getting new, weekly installments for the rest of the series.

Want to get some more news about some of those and what you can expect? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below…

Season 14 episode 19, “The Reckoning” – When four people, including a CIA officer, are shot and killed in broad daylight, the NCIS team suspects the attacks have something to do with DRONA. Also, Pembrook meets with Callen and gives more insight into his past, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 14 episode 20, “New Beginnings” – When an ATF agent goes missing, the bureau seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent. Also, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s (Caleb Castille) sister interviews for medical school and Sam (LL COOL J) encourages his father to take part in the drug trial. Part one of series finale.

Season 14 episode 21, “New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) decide on an impromptu wedding. Part two of the series finale. (Note: This episode is airing at a special time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern.)

Beyond these episodes…

Remember that there is going to be a special post-finale retrospective on May 21, in the show’s typical 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. There is a lot to be prepared for, and of course we’re ready celebrate the entire cast and crew heading off into the sunset.

(Photo: CBS.)

