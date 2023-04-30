Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Any news in May?

What are the chances that we are going to get some Wednesday season 2 premiere date news over the course of May? It probably won’t shock you to know that we want some.

Of course, in general you can argue that the future of Jenna Ortega series is rather ambiguous in general. After all, consider that the series was first renewed earlier this year for more and since that time, there’s been nary a peep about progress. We tend to think that some ideas are in the works, but there is no production start date yet and a lot may be on hold as we wait and see if there is an industry-wide writers’ strike that could kick off as early as Monday.

So what we’re trying to say here is rather simple: We aren’t going to be getting any sort of premiere date news in May. Heck, the show may not even return before May 2024! There are so many components that go into making this successful, whether it be filming these episodes or running them through in post-production. It takes some time to do great things, and we don’t want the second season to be rushed.

What can you assume right now? – Well, let’s just say that this new episode is going to be darker and perhaps more intense than the first go-around. We know that Ortega has advocated for a little bit less when it comes to relationship drama, and we tend to think that there’s going to be a certain amount of follow-through when it comes to that.

Our hope is that at the very least, by the end of the year we’ll have a better taste of what’s being planned. We’re expecting somewhat of a slow releasing of news, but that’s okay — Netflix shows these days often move at a glacial place.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Wednesday season 2, and are you hoping for more news in May?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more great updates down the road.

(Photo: Netflix.)

