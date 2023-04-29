The Rookie: Feds season 1 finale: Who is Sam Trammell playing?

Tuesday night is going to mark the season 1 finale of The Rookie: Feds, and let’s just say there is big stuff coming from a guest-star perspective. After all, former True Blood star Sam Trammell will be appearing in a major way during this all important hour!

If you saw the preview already for what lies ahead in this episode, then you saw his character abandoned out in the middle of the desert. Someone like him doesn’t get there by accident, so do you want to know a little bit more? Well, per the synopsis for the finale, “after an internal investigation unit agent is drugged and buried alive in a desert outside of Vegas, the Feds director enlists Garza’s unit to discreetly investigate.”

So what did Trammell’s character, said investigation unit agent, say to find himself in this position? It may speak to a much larger problem that is going on at the bureau, and that may prove to be a huge part of the story as a whole. All of this bleeds into the #1 question we all need to be thinking about right now: Is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of this finale?

The tricky thing about preparing for the finale of this show right now is simply not knowing if there is another season coming! We obviously want one, but there are a lot of various components that go into this. It’s not just live ratings, but also who watches after the fact and via DVR. Our fear is that the show will end without total resolution.

For now, we just gotta cross our fingers and hope for the best — we already know that the flagship Rookie is coming back for more!

(Photo: ABC.)

