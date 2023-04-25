The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: A birthday

Do you want to know more of what lies ahead moving into The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 22 on ABC next week? First and foremost, we should note that this is the epic finale! Whatever happens here could be dramatic, shocking, and a whole lot more.

Of course, one other thing that we should really note here for now is that this is a finale that this show needs to build up more excitement — that is, if a renewal is not announced by the time it airs! This is an episode that will be cramming a lot of content in from start to finish. You are going to see a dramatic, high-stakes case but beyond that, also a really personal story for Simone. It is her birthday party! Or, at least she would like to celebrate her birthday. It remains to be seen if that actually happens.

Want to get some more news on what lies ahead? Then check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 22 synopsis below:

After an internal investigation unit agent is drugged and buried alive in a desert outside of Vegas, the Feds director enlists Garza’s unit to discreetly investigate. Meanwhile, Simone’s plans for her 49th birthday bash are sidelined.

Will there be a big jaw-dropper at the end?

Well, if you have seen this show over time, then you know that they have no problem giving us some big cliffhangers — and we are absolutely expecting something similar here! That would be the sort of thing that would help to build towards a possible season 2 and get people talking.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the show finds a really exciting way to cap off much of what we’ve seen.

