NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 19 video: Lucy’s childhood dream

After a long hiatus you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 19 arrive on CBS this Monday — want to learn more about it now?

Well, the first thing that’s worth celebrating within “Cabin Fever” is that Lucy is back once more! The character has been gone sporadically here and there this season, but this installment gives us a chance to see more of her and also (hopefully) some moments between her and Kate Whistler. This relationship has been going strong for most of the season, and rest assured, we hope it continues to be that way!

The preview we have for Lucy in this episode, though, is geared more towards a fun little tidbit of the Lucy character’s past: What her childhood dream happened to be. In a new sneak peek over at the official CBS YouTube, you can learn that once upon a time, the character wanted to be the owner for the Dallas Cowboys. Hey, who knows? If she can find herself ten billion dollars, maybe there’s a chance that this could still happen!

The reason that this question even comes up is tied to the main story at the heart of this episode, where someone’s childhood dream becomes a nightmare as an astronaut’s death becomes the center of an investigation. It is actually going to be Ernie who will take center stage for a lot of this episode, as he goes undercover in homes of getting more answers.

As someone who loves this show when everyone has their own individual moments to shine, we’re of course curious to see what happens here … and also how the story continues for Lucy the rest of the season. There are, after all, only four more episodes!

Related – Take a look ahead to the rest of this NCIS: Hawaii season right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 19 on CBS?

Are you glad Lucy is back? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







