NCIS: Hawaii season 2 finale spoilers: Two-part story ahead!

As we get prepared for May sweeps, of course there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2. Some of the biggest stories are often saved for this point, and all indications are that there is an epic, Tennant-centric story ahead for the end of this season.

To be specific, the story ahead is so significant that the producers could not even tell it within a single part. Brace yourselves for a two-part story like no other, one where some major characters could end up being in danger — with Vanessa Lachey’s being at the top of the list.

The first part of this story will arrive on May 15, with the second part poised to come the following week. Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the synopses below…

“Past Due” – The discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) past, forcing her to go to extreme lengths to track down the responsible party. Part one of the second season finale.

“Dies Irae” – When a figure from Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) CIA past re-emerges, the NCIS team seeks help from the most unlikely place to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built. Part two of the second season finale.

What sort of cliffhanger can you expect?

We’re sure that there will be something, but we have a hard time thinking that we’re going to be in some spot where Tennant’s future is suddenly up in the air. Why would you make us that fearful that we’re losing the lead of the series at this point? It’s one of those things that would raise enormous question marks, so we don’t necessarily think we’re moving in that direction.

Still, this is a sort of franchise that would love you hanging — don’t be surprised if there is at least some sort of mystery that does not get resolved for a little while further.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news now on the next all-new episode of the show

What do you think we are going to see over the course of the two-part NCIS: Hawaii finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







