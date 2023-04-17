Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Let’s put it this way: We are right there with you if you are eager for more of the show! We recognize 100% that there are plenty of twists and turns still coming, especially as we are four episodes away from the very end.

Now, unfortunately, we do have to share some of the bad news — there is no new installment tonight. The plan is to bring the show back on Monday, May 1 and from there, you will get new installments every week until we are at the end. (Or, the end for now — there has already been a season 3 ordered.)

So what can you expect in the immediate future? Well, the title for season 2 episode 19 is “Cabin Fever,” and the synopsis below gives you more of a sense of what’s ahead here:

“Cabin Fever” – After the mysterious death of an astronaut in a highly sensitive Mars simulation, the NCIS team must send Ernie into the habitat to investigate alone, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This episode should prove to be really fun, mostly because it’s great to have an episode or two a season where a character like Ernie can have the limelight. It’s also a reminder of how there are different kinds of heroes out there, and they all are not necessarily the people involved in action sequences every single week. Even if this is just a procedural hour with no movement on any long-term stories, we hardly think that is a bad thing.

Because some of the other episodes this season are still so far away, there isn’t a lot of other news out there about them. Hopefully, that will change in the near future.

