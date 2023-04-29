Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6: More Shauna twists ahead?

There are only four episodes left in Yellowjackets season 2, as crazy as that may be to say. Yet, we do anticipate that there are a number of big-time twists and turns still to come! We’re going to have opportunities to see the story evolve in a lot of interesting ways, and that includes getting an opportunity to learn a little bit more about characters caught up in the mess somewhat.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at Shauna’s personal life for a moment, shall we? It’s true that a lot of people have already been frustrated with her daughter Callie, especially since she accidentally threw more suspicion on her thanks to being around an undercover cop. However, as we move forward, Callie could take on a pretty different role with her mom. The two could be on the same page, and with that, we could see that she’s a little bit more like her mother than we first thoughts!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Speaking to The Wrap in a new interview, here is what Sarah Desjardins (who plays Callie) had to say about what lies ahead through the rest of the season:

We’ve only gotten one little taste of when Kevin comes to the house, and then Callie gets her [mom] out of that situation. I’m interested to see what people’s opinions of Callie will be after this season because she really does start to help her mom.

We do personally think that Shauna will be freed from this whole Adam situation by the end of the season, but there are still some other questions that could stem from it long-term. Take, for example, the simple one of how all of this will matter in the long-term. What should we be watching out for? At present, it seems like the Yellowjackets altogether could be finding themselves back in a mental state similar to where they were in the wilderness. Can Callie actually help with that? Can anyone, at the end of the day?

What do you most want to see from Callie and Shauna as we move forward into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6?

let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back and know there are some other great teases on the way…

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







