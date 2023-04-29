The Flash season 9: Are we waiting too long on Cobalt Blue?

As we prepare for the next new episode of The Flash season 9 to arrive, it feels like time to have the Cobalt Blue conversation.

For a pretty long time now, it’s been clear that this iconic comic-book villain would be the last big adversary for the Grant Gustin series — or, at the very least, one of the last big ones. He’s someone who could be a legitimate threat, and we love that Rick Cosnett could seemingly be the one to play him. (Sure, that may not be confirmed … but we know Rick’s returning. It’s obvious at this point.)

Here is the big issue that is present right now — there are only a few episodes left. Is this anywhere near enough time? The issue with this final stretch of The Flash is similar to the big issue over the past few years. We’ve had some interesting villains, but a lot of them didn’t really have time to properly develop. Think for a moment about Bloodwork, Godspeed, or Mirror Monarch. Heck, even Red Death was gone in a short span of time! There are reasons why we think Zoom, Reverse Flash, and even The Thinker on some level are more notable; we had some time to think about them for a little while. (Hot take: The Thinker is underrated and doesn’t get enough credit at this point.)

We know that The Flash has a pretty short final season and by virtue of that, some character stories have to be rushed. Yet, even with all of this, it feels like the time between Red Death and this final arc could have been shortened. That way, at least Cobalt Blue could make a larger impact than he inevitably will now.

Fingers crossed, at least for the time being, that we at least have some time to understand this character.

What do you want to see on The Flash when it comes to Cobalt Blue?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates down the road.

