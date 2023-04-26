The Flash season 9 episode 10 spoilers: ‘A New World, Part One’

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see The Flash season 9 episode 10, and this story will kick off a new era.

Or, to be more specific, the beginning of the end. “A New World, Part One” is likely going to be the hour that really accelerates the final arc of the season; or, that’s at least what we want. Tonight’s episode is meant to be more of a celebration and a big reunion; as we see everything move forward, it’s going to be geared towards a final battle. We’re prepared for chaos, more nostalgia, but also something that is absolutely geared on the core characters. This is Barry Allen’s story at the end of the day, even if we recognize that a huge chunk of it is slotted into the Arrowverse at large.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Flash season 9 episode 10 synopsis below:

LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Thomas Pound (#910). Original airdate 5/3/2023.

What isn’t this telling us?

Quite a few things, especially when it comes to the Big Bad at the end of the story. We shouldn’t be too surprised that this is being kept under wraps, mostly due to the fact that The Flash doesn’t actually have that many other secrets otherwise.

Our hope is just that be the end of the final episodes, there is a chance that Barry and Iris can have a happy, more peaceful future. Are they really going to spend the rest of their lives on the verge of near-death?

(Photo: The CW.)

