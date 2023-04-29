Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: Will Nate leave West Ham?

As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 to arrive on Apple TV+ on Tuesday, is there a case for Nate to actually leave West Ham? Without question, this is a super-fun thing to think about now that the character is starting to be redeemed.

Unfortunately, here’s the bad news here — there is still a LONG ways for him to go, and we don’t have a lot of confidence that he’s going to get there in the near future. At the very least, doesn’t this make for a little more of an electric discussion?

Here’s where we foresee things eventually going when it comes to Nate. It’s not super-hard to envision a scenario where someday, he does end up leaving his current job and maybe even taking over for Ted if he leaves Richmond. Yet, there are a few steps that he needs to follow first. The primary one is not buying into Rupert, and that will be difficult. Don’t you know how controlling that guy is? He’s out to manipulate him to the ends of the earth and back! Nate even may need help from someone — such as Jade, his love interest — to realize that this job is bringing out the worst in him.

From there, he actually needs to realize what brings out good habits out of him rather than bad. Rupert is not the only problem. His insecurity is head and shoulders above the rest. He seems on the road to figuring out that nastiness does not bring him joy, but there could be setbacks.

Basically, we foresee Nate coming closer to embracing the light around episode 11 … or maybe the series finale. Until then, there are likely to be more bumps in the road.

Do you think we will see Nate leave West Ham entering Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

