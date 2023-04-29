Succession season 4 episode 6: Is Shiv Roy in the spotlight?

As we prepare to see Succession season 4 episode 6 on HBO this weekend, it could be both a glorious hour for Shiv Roy but also a cause for concern.

After all, just consider the character’s position for a moment! At the end of this past episode, it was pretty clear that she suggested to Matsson the Kill List and was the power player more than anyone else in the family. Now, the question becomes this: Do either Kendall or Roman realize this? If they do, then it’s clear that this becomes the primary problem now!

As we see this episode progress, we tend to imagine that some suspicions around Sarah Snook’s character start to form as she spends more and more time around Matsson, and that could lead to a panic. We know that Roman and Kendall both promised to keep Shiv in the loop and taken care of, but in their heart of hearts, they clearly thought they were getting the better end of the bargain. They were not expecting to be where they are now.

This is where we foresee a lot of tension erupting, and this is inevitably what will make the next chapter of this story so much more fun! Isn’t it going to be exciting to see the siblings try to out-flank each other? The moment that Kendall told Hugo that he was ready to throw his late father under the bus, we tend to think it was on. There was never a way these three would be on the same page forever.

Now, here’s where things get wacky…

There are still a whopping five more episodes to go. That’s plenty of time for everyone to crumble and then rise from the ashes after. Pretty darn easy to be excited about that, no? We tend to think so…

What do you most expect to see when it comes to Shiv Roy entering Succession season 4 episode 6?

