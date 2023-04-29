The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Is the Man in the Hat #2?

As we prepare for The Blacklist this weekend, we’re actually going to look a little bit beyond it, and for perfectly good reason. After all, we know there is SO much good stuff to be excited for the rest of the way!

To be specific here, though, this feels like a great chance to have a conversation about “The Man in the Hat.” This is the title for the May 7 episode, and we, on the surface, tend to think that this is a reference to Raymond Reddington … but what if it’s not?

From the very start of this season, there have been some rampant and pretty-cool theories that there could be two different Reddingtons out there — or, at the very least that the bearded Reddington we saw with Aram at the start of the season was some sort of plant. Could this end up being the Man in the Hat? In turn, is this a worthy #2 on the Blacklist? Is there a bigger threat to Reddington than someone who is almost a twin of his?

Of course, if there is some Alternate Reddington out there, the questions come in as to who this person is or when they first materialized. Have they been around this whole time?

Another #2 theory…

Let’s just say that the Reddington we saw at the start of the season is the same one we’ve been watching the whole time. Is there a case for Reddington being #2 on his own list, almost as though he is his own worst enemy? That’s where things start to get a little bit messy.

No matter who is #2 on the list (remember, Liz is #1), let’s just hope that it’s worth all of the hype … especially as we have been waiting so long to learn more about them.

Do you think that there is an alternate Reddington on The Blacklist, and are they #2?

