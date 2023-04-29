Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6: Lauren Ambrose on big reunion

As so many of you out there likely know entering Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6, there is a huge reunion at hand here. All of the adult characters are coming together!

Let’s be honest here — we have all been waiting for this moment for a long time. Isn’t it nice that it is finally here? Come Friday, Lottie, Natalie, Van, Taissa, Misty, and Shauna will all be in the same place for the first time all season. Suffice it to say, this is going to be epic.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So what does one of the actresses at the center of all of this have to say? Well, go ahead and check out the comments from Lauren Ambrose below to Harper’s Bazaar:

On set that first day, it felt like a vortex of energy just to have all of these actresses all together. These are people whose work on this show I’ve admired, whose work I’ve admired over the years as we’ve all grown up weaving our careers alongside one another. And then just to see these characters all coming together, there was so much kinetic energy. Anything could happen.

And I will say it: it gets very intense. Those months in the woods and the trauma that’s been built on top of it since then—just to see it coming out, to see what these writers came up with to show what all that trauma does to a life. It’s just really moving and scary and strange and shocking—and great.

So what will happen for all these characters in the present?

There are so many really cool theories out there about this already. Our fear at the moment is that we’re going to be seeing these characters learn that their shared trauma is going to bring them back to who they were back in the wilderness … which may cause their wilder sides to be exposed. Is a sacrifice going to be demanded at the end of the season in this timeline?

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Van and Taissa on Yellowjackets moving forward

What are you most excited to see right now when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6?

What do you think is going to come out of seeing all of these characters together? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







