Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 return date: A new sneak peek!

Are you frustrated with waiting to see Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 on Showtime? We more than understand. With that, we’re more than happy to help however we can. We’ve got a new sneak preview for what lies ahead with Showtime, and it has a moment that you’ve probably been waiting a while to see.

For most of the season, we’ve seen the adult versions of the Yellowjackets separated doing their own thing. Shauna’s been neck-deep in working to avoid charges in Adam’s death. Meanwhile, Natalie has been at Lottie’s compound while Misty works with Walter in order to find her. Meanwhile, Taissa visited Van for the first time in years, looking for help after struggling again with sleepwalking.

Well, now everyone is coming together for the next new episode, which is coming your way on Friday, May 5. If you head over to the link here, you can see the reunion take place at Lottie’s compound. At first, it seems like Van is just there to drop Taissa off … but something changes when she sees Lottie. We know that once upon a time, she was one of her most loyal followers, and we do tend to think there’s a chance that she falls back into these patterns at some point. After all, Lottie herself is starting to see the visions again!

So what is the endgame here? At the moment, it seems like the wilderness is coming back to these women and demanding something more. Is it another sacrifice, or is there another endgame lurking underneath the surface? Hopefully, we will learn at some point this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

