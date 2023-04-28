Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 7: The Saxe – mole twist!

It’s been a long time coming, but the events of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 7 brought us to an inevitable place. There was only so long that Cooper Saxe was going to be able to sit on the fence without someone finding out … and now they have.

Close to the end of this episode titled “Deal or No Deal,” Lauren, finally trusting Tariq thanks to a conversation with him and Effie he played her, told him that Saxe was working with the feds. He’s not just a part of Davis’ legal team as he’d been presenting himself! Tariq had never liked Cooper, and we know that the feeling was largely mutual; this just cements his double-dealing, but it also puts Tariq in a really tough spot.

He can’t exactly kill Saxe right now, can he? It will all be too suspicious and point back to him, and it will certainly blow up how he is working to present himself to Lauren. His best move is going to be finding a way to prove this to Davis and everyone else — Saxe is someone who isn’t THAT hard to thwart with the right strategy, and we have seen Tariq do this before. He should be able to do that again.

Of course, there are some problems that he’s going to run into here! While we know that Lauren is going to try to stall things out (or at least so she claims), we also know that Diana has already been arrested and Jenna / Blanca want to move quickly.

Basically, we’re in a situation here where a lot of sides are in opposition to one another. Who will give first?

