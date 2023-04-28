Survivor 44 episode 10 spoilers: A risky reward challenge

Next week on Survivor 44 episode 10, you could have the most important reward challenge of the season — or, is it? Well, there is a pretty lively debate that comes from this.

We’ll admit that personally, if we were in the game at this point the last thing we’d want is to be away from all of the other players. There are only eight people left in the game! Because of this, the last thing that we’d want would be to have some sort of forced isolation from a lot of other players for some long period of time. Also, the people back at camp are inevitably going to have some jealousy, not that this should come as some huge surprise, all things considered. Of course, they all would want to be getting some foot and relaxation!

In the Survivor 44 episode 10 synopsis below, you can see just what the stakes are within this particular reward:

“Full Tilt Boogie” – Castaways must land a win at the reward challenge to earn a night at the sanctuary and letters from home. Then, castaways will need to snake their way toward a win in the immunity challenge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Here’s the other thing that becomes an issue when it comes to this reward: The chance of an advantage being hidden for the players on it, or those who are stuck back at camp. This is what we don’t like about the modern era — there is so much chance, given that one group could get a chance to find something that the other half does not. This is a huge component to whatever decision you have to make at any given time.

Still, we wouldn’t want to go on a reward at this point in the game, even if a good sleep or a letter from home would go a long way.

