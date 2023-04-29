Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Who won HoH, final five?

Who won Head of Household at final five on Big Brother Canada 11? We don’t have to tell you that this one is important.

Of course, with that being said this one is a pretty complicated one to win. If you do that, you are wholly reliant on the final four Veto to secure your safety. If you are a super-big threat like a Ty, that makes things challenging since if you’re on the block, someone is voting you out. That’s the player you want to take out if you want to win at this point.

Now with that being said, you gotta make it to the final four first! That’s why we anticipate a lot of people trying hard to win this — even Anika and Daniel, who may have some security depending on how things pan out, need to secure their safety. Claudia was not eligible to compete.

So what actually happened here? We didn’t learn the HoH winner until Saturday’s daily (unfortunately), but we can go ahead and say that the person with the power is … Anika! She gets to rule the roost for the first time this season, and she is making a move that is a little bit questionable, per her current plans: She wants to nominate Claudia and Renee.

Why do this? It’s a huge risk since if Ty wins, he can pull down Claudia and you have to put up Daniel. It would have been smarter to nominate Claudia and Ty. Renee’s nowhere near as good at competitions, so it’s a better gamble that she would have no shot of winning.

Is Ty really the target?

Oddly, this Daily doesn’t make it seem like that is 100% the case, but honestly, we’ll believe it when we see it. We still think the moment that Ty loses a Veto at this point, he goes — there’s no real reason to keep him around.

What do you think about this particular Head of Household win within Big Brother Canada 11?

(Photo: Global.)

