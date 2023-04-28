Big Brother Canada 11 interview: Shanaya Carter on Double Eviction

We’ll admit that there weren’t too many situations entering the Big Brother Canada 11 Double Eviction where we thought Shanaya Carter would be evicted. It really just came down to Ty winning a Veto at an inopportune time. He used that to convince Claudia to put her up so she could be voted out; as HoH, clearly Claudia was afraid of burning a bridge with Ty in case he got power shortly after the fact.

Had she been on the block versus Renee, would she have stayed? Probably, but that doesn’t matter all that much at this point.

What we can at least do for now is share with you a new exit interview with Shanaya — remember, we also talked to Kuzie earlier today, and we will be linking that for you below.

Matt & Jess TV – When you found out it was a Double Eviction, how nervous were you?

Shanaya – Truth be told, we were anticipating the Double Eviction and we had said the day before that if it wasn’t going to happen, we were going to be annoyed. In retrospect, maybe that wasn’t the best thing to say (laughs).

I was nervous, but I felt going in that I had a good standing in the house. I wasn’t preparing to leave, but it was a thought in my mind.

Why do you think Claudia nominated you after the Veto was used?

Ugh, gosh. My take on it is that I believe Ty told her to put me up and in doing so, offered her kind of an alliance or a truce going forward. I think he said moving forward, he wants to work with Renee and Claudia. Because I used the Veto during his HoH week, he didn’t see a path forward with me.

So, I think that’s what it came down to and Claudia had to make a choice. Either he keep me and really sever that relationship with Ty, or keep Renee and move forward with Ty and Renee. I think that’s what happened.

With more time to campaign, do you think you would have secured the votes to stay?

I think perhaps with more time, yes. I could have really talked to Claudia and said ‘look, we’ve been in this since the start. You said you didn’t want to play Ty’s game. Let’s keep doing this together.’ In the moment, though, I was so distraught and devastated. I kind of already sealed my fate. When I saw Renee and Claudia going into the library and talking to Ty, I knew in my heart what was going on. I knew it was going to be an uphill battle to stay in the house before I even tried to do anything.

I’d like to think I would be able to stay had I had an opportunity to talk to Claudia and Renee, but it would have been tough.

Who did you consider your #1 in the house, and was that the same person you wanted to take to the end?

Ironically enough, I considered Claudia my #1 in the house and I thought she would have said the same! Perhaps she would. If I had been able to bring her to the end, it would have brought me so much joy. How crazy would it be for us, final two from the beginning, to make it there.

Did I think it was my best shot at winning? No. I thought my best shot at winning was sitting next to Anika. That’s actually someone I considered bringing to the end.

Do you have any major game regrets?

Yes! (Laughs.) When Claudia suggested putting up Daniel and Anika for the eviction yesterday, I should have said ‘no’ because if Ty won the Veto, she’d have to put up Renee or I. I’m SO frustrated with myself that I didn’t map out that scenario in my head. In the moment when she suggested it and we were under pressure, I said ‘that’s a great idea’ and I went with it. That is a huge regret for me.

What are you looking for now as a juror when it comes to gameplay?

I’m looking for a winner who can prove they played all aspects of the game. I don’t think someone necessarily needs to come with a million comp wins — sure, that makes it better, but I want to see someone who can prove they are behind moves. That they had strategy. That they dealt with bad situations and turned it in their favor. That they had good relationships. That they can prove through their actions that they played a well-rounded game.

I also think it’s important to have a winner who can respect the game — that maybe they didn’t play a perfect game, but they did the best they could. Someone who acknowledges that is really important to me.

Finally, what are you taking away from this game?

Aside from paranoia? (Laughs.) I am so thankful for this experience. Being on the show is a dream come true for me. I hope that I’m going to take away many friendships but on top of that, just believing in myself more. I worked my butt off and faced a lot of my fears. I was outside of my comfort zone and that along makes me a stronger person.

What did you think about Shanaya as a big part of Big Brother Canada 11 overall?

(Photo: Global.)

