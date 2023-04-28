Reacher season 2 premiere date: Any news coming in May?

As we get close to the start of May, is there a chance that some Reacher season 2 premiere date news is on the horizon?

We really should start off in this piece by noting that we’d love nothing more than to get some more news on the show’s future, as soon. After all, filming has been done since the winter but, unfortunately, that has not led to anyone sharing further insight. We’re in a continued holding pattern, and one that for the time being, does not seem to have a clear end as the creative team goes through some of their post-production process.

As great as it would be to get some premiere-date news in May, it feels unlikely, especially while the Amazon-owned service puts more of their emphasis for the time being on another action show in Citadel. To go along with that, they have another hit currently streaming in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and we tend to think that The Wheel of Time will also be coming out before the Alan Ritchson show.

What we are trying to say here is rather uncomplicated — you are going to have to be patient. We do tend to think personally that Reacher season 2 is going to premiere at some point in late summer or early fall, and we have no reason to back away from that right now. The episodes should all be ready by then, and that would allow the streaming service the chance to use this show to bridge the gap between The Wheel of Time and the launch (potentially) of another hit in Jack Ryan closer to the end of the year.

When do we think an announcement is coming now?

At present, we would argue that June or July makes the most sense, if we do get a premiere date in the aforementioned window. After all, you do want to get the word out about the show’s imminent return within a realistic amount of time…

