Reacher season 2: Does Jack Ryan season 4 impact future?

As so many of you out there are aware, we are currently awaiting with great anticipation the arrival of Reacher season 2 on Prime Video. Why wouldn’t we? This is one of the most-anticipated action shows that the streaming service has to offer! Also, it is worth noting that it has already finished filming the upcoming batch of episodes, and there is some discussion about it getting an early season 3.

Now that we’ve commented on filming, let us get back to the next part of the equation: When are we actually going to see the show on the air? How long is the story going to make us wait? Well, that’s something we’ll have to wait and see on to a certain extent, as there are many different factors to it from post-production to what else Prime Video is scheduling.

At the end of the day, though, we do think that one question matters more than just about any other here, and it’s a fairly simple one: Is the release of Jack Ryan season 4 going to impact the Alan Richton series?

To a certain extent, we could argue it could, and for one simple reason: We really don’t think that the Prime Video team is going to put these shows on the air too close to each other. They will give you one of them for sure and then after that, make you wait a little while longer to get the next.

When will season 2 come out?

We tend to think that Jack Ryan will be slated for November or December of this year, so that could leave Reacher season 2 with a couple of options. One is to have the show back on the air in the late summer / early fall. The other would be to wait to 2024. Based on everything we’ve heard so far, they aren’t doing the latter.

For now, we’re expecting to get back into this world in August or September; we’ll see if that date actually sticks.

