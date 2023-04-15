Reacher season 2 premiere: Why are we waiting so long?

The Reacher season 2 premiere is coming to Prime Video, and we know that some people out there would like it ASAP. It’s hard to blame anyone who feels that way!

Unfortunately, at the moment one other thing is also quite clear: The folks at the streaming service don’t feel any pressure to rush things along. The show is done with production, so go ahead and consider that, at least for now, to be one of many big positives. We tend to think that behind the scenes, the remaining installments are being edited and we’re just waiting to get some specific news on when they will be ready to go.

We’re not altogether frustrated when it comes to Reacher season 2 at present. However, that could be changing over the next few months if nothing else gets revealed. One of the unfortunate realities with this streaming service is that sometimes, they do sit on things a lot longer than a lot of people would want. Take, for example, the third season of Jack Ryan, which wrapped up production a significant period of time before the premiere.

Early scuttlebutt is that the show is going to be back at some point this year, and we’re just going to have to wait and see exactly when that will be. Of course, the ideal would be that we have a chance to see it in the summer.

Let’s just put it this way: When you think about the action sequences in particular, this very much has a summer-movie feel. Why wouldn’t you lean into this in whatever way you possibly could. This feels like the sort of thing that makes the most sense.

When we’re expecting an announcement…

For the time being, we’re just trying to keep our expectations low and with that, we hope there will be a chance to see something over the next few months. We’ve already waited a year to get Alan Ritchson and the rest of the cast back; we can handle everything being up in the air for that long.

When do you think that we are going to see Reacher season 2 over at Prime Video?

Are there any story-specific hopes you have for what lies ahead? Then go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other insight down the road.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







