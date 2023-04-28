The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The truth

Next week on The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 5, you are going to see the search for answers heat up. Also, for good reason.

After all, think for a moment about what happened at the end of episode 4 — Hannah and Bailey seemed to take a major step forward when it comes to getting answers on Owen. At the very least, they learned about a woman in Katherine Smith who seems to be at the center of just about everything.

Below, you can see the full The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 5 synopsis — not that it is especially long or super-informative:

“Bailey refuses to leave Austin until she finds out the truth.”

Well, the important thing to remember here is that Bailey would of course be relentless. She wants to do everything that she can in order to ensure that she learns the truth about he father. After all, there are so many questions that remain unanswered. Why completely change his name, and let alone the name of his daughter? How does Austin and his time there factor so heavily into the story?

We do think that a good bit of The Last Thing He Told Me is about repressed mystery, so we do think that there are more things that Bailey perhaps knows than what she has even realized at this given moment in time.

For now, we imagine that the focus is going to be on better understanding how Katherine factors in — once there are some answers on that, there could be more answers on just about everything else.

One other chilling reminder…

There are only three more episodes this season! Because of that, we tend to think that there are a lot of mysteries that still need to present themselves, and we are very much eager to see what a lot of those look like.

