The Last Thing He Told Me season 1: Who is Katherine Smith?

In the closing minutes of The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 4, we got a pretty big question: Who is Katherine Smith? What exactly does she mean to the story at large?

Well, the thing that we can say here is that Katherine seems to be the real missing link with just about everything at this point. The wedding that Bailey was at in the past was that of Charles Smith and Andrea Reyes — the reason it never was found previously was because the football game that Bailey remembered was actually a scrimmage. Katherine, meanwhile, seems to be tied back to the school — is she the person that Owen obsessed over in the past while there? There was a woman who he was so focused on that apparently, it caused him to struggle. A story about his past with a certain professor (played by Victor Garber) caused Hannah and her stepdaughter to pay him a visit.

So what do we know right now? Well, Katherine in the yearbook carries with her a lot of secrets and, at the very least, she may be able to help figure out the truth about Owen, whether it be his true name or some of the past that he tried to keep buried for a long time. With all of this, Bailey can have a little bit of closure in her own life. The writers have done a really great job of giving this character some death — we know that teenage TV characters are not always likable, but it’s easy to root for someone when it turns out much of their life may have been a lie.

At this point during The Last Thing He Told Me, there is really just one thing that we can say: The plot thickens. We are ready for things to get even messier moving forward here!

