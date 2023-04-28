The Blacklist series finale: Will we learn Reddington’s identity?

We may not know when the series finale for The Blacklist is going to air, but there is another answer we may have an answer to today!

In the comments of a new post on Instagram, frequent director Christine Gee had the following to say when asked if we will learn the identity of Raymond Reddington in the final episode:

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

[If] you’ve been paying close attention to the things Red says, then you already know. But there will be an exchange in the final episode that will say it indirectly.

How is that for a pretty incredible tease? It doesn’t give away anything and heck, it may still be hard to decipher some of the clues that are already out there. We do think even an indirect reference is better than nothing.

Is this going to frustrate a lot of people?

Maybe. It depends on how much your enjoyment of this show is going to be based around knowing exactly who Reddington is, and whether or not it’s something that we actually need to know.

We’ve said it personally and we stand by it — not only did we want this answer, but we want to know what led this person to become the Concierge of Crime we’ve seen over the years. Of course, we say this knowing full well that Reddington’s longtime mantra has been that his identity doesn’t matter so much as the things that he does. Not everyone else may feel this way, though! A big part of the allure of the character comes from his origins.

For now, some of the big theories out there about Reddington are that he is Katarina Rostova, that he is a sibling of the real Reddington, a longtime friend, or perhaps the real Reddington despite all of the obvious evidence that this guy is actually dead.

Related – Will the remaining episodes of The Blacklist air this summer?

What do you think we are going to learn when it comes to Reddington’s identity during The Blacklist series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







