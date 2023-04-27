Love & Death season 1 episode 4 air date on HBO Max

Following what you see during the first three episodes tonight, are you curious to learn the Love & Death season 1 episode 4 air date? What about a better look to the future? Of course, it goes without saying to read on.

First and foremost, we really should note that the folks over at HBO Max have some super-high hopes for this show to be a big-time hit, and understandably so. It is not altogether often that you are able to recruit talent like Jesse Plemons and Elizabeth Olsen, so you want to make the most of the story that you have with them. Overall, there are seven installments this season, and that of course meant a good bit was ahead beyond what was directly ahead in this upcoming episode.

First and foremost here, we should note that if you were expecting to get batches of episodes every single week with this show, you were setting yourself up for some disappointment. After all, the whole idea behind getting so many episodes all at once is rather simple: This is just the streaming service’s way of getting everyone hooked! After that, they can shift over to giving out an episode a week and be okay with it. This is the plan here for Love & Death and for the time being, this is where things lie as we start to look more towards the future.

Of course, because this is such a short project, there will have to be a lot of groundwork laid for every single installment for this story to be told. This is based on true events all around Candy Montgomery, so you have a good sense already of what’s coming, provided of course you are familiar with a lot of the headlines that are out there.

Every step of the way, we’re anticipating good performances — and hopefully, this show can crack through what is a really crowded limited series field.

What do you most want to see moving into Love & Death season 1 episode 4 over on HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







