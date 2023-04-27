Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? We should absolutely make it clear first and foremost that we want more of the series, and soon! It has already been on hiatus, so how much longer do you really have to wait before giving us something more?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to sweep in with a certain amount of bad news: The wait will be extended for at least a little while longer. Due to a James Corden farewell special, the earliest you can expect to see this series back is on Thursday, May 4. To get more news about that, or the episode that is coming after the fact, check out the two most-recent show synopses below.

Season 2 episode 19, “Dead Memories” – When wrongly accused former suspect Gene Farrow (J.P. Manoux) enters the Crime Lab covered in blood, wielding a cleaver and looking for Allie Rajan, the CSI team investigates his peculiar story about a macabre party with a fatal ending, on CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, May 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Eric Szmanda reprises his original CSI role of Greg Sanders.

Season 2 episode 20, “Shell Game” – The CSI team investigates a case where an ambitious investigative reporter is found dead at a peanut factory. Also, everyone in the crime lab buzzes over who Max will promote to day shift supervisor, on CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, May 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The finale is set for May 18 and with that in mind, we absolutely anticipate something big is going to happen there! While we know already that there is a season 3 renewal cemented, we do think there is a lot of room still for mystery or a big cliffhanger.

If you think back all the way to the original CSI show, you are probably aware of what this franchise brings to the table already. It could take a big swing at any given time.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

