Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 return date: Why the break?

Are you feeling pretty excited already to watch Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 on CBS? It’s pretty hard to blame you! Unfortunately, with this in mind we have to remind you of some bad news.

If you did not know the news last week, we’re going to see the series on a one-week break before “Fire Drill” comes your way on May 5. We know that hiatuses can be frustrating, especially so late in the season. With that in mind, we do think that there is a certain amount of value in explaining why it is going down.

Given that filming for the upcoming season has already wrapped up, we don’t think we’re in a situation where the remaining episodes are being held back for anything that has to do with post-production. This is almost certainly about one thing and one thing only: Trying to ensure that there are episodes available for May. As so many of you already know, this is the valuable “sweeps” period that matters more than anything else for major broadcasters. Networks like to have great ratings at this point to share with advertisers, and we know already that the Tom Selleck series is one of the most important ones that CBS has.

Remember here also that the network wants to pair up Blue Bloods continuously with also Fire Country and SWAT — these three shows are going to be airing together through the end of the season, and we hope that there are some other updates coming as we get closer and closer to it as to how all three are going to end.

Sure, waiting for new episodes of Blue Bloods is never altogether fun, but haven’t we gone through worse already? This is only a hiatus of a week, which isn’t too bad within the grand scheme of things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

