Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20 spoilers: Lenny Ross returns!

Do you want to get excited about Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20? Well, this is one that will feature the return of Treat Williams as Lenny Ross! This character has been a great recurring player over the years, as he offers the show something that is always valuable: A legitimate friend for one Frank Reagan.

Ultimately, we know that Tom Selleck’s character does not have the most robust social life out there, and we also tend to think that this isn’t going to change at this point. Yet, there is still a lot of room to be surprised here and there!

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Irish Exits” – Frank worries about his longtime friend Lenny Ross (Treat Williams) when he suspects the former officer is hiding his true reason for returning to the city. Also, Danny and Baez investigate when Baez and her daughter are targeted by a criminal Baez once put away; Eddie gives her partner, Badillo, relationship advice when his ex-girlfriend is physically attacked; and Anthony is sucked into the inner workings of an underground crime ring when his chaotic cousin, Joey, begs him for a favor, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Treat Williams returns as Lenny Ross, Frank’s longtime friend.

Ultimately, it feels like every time Lenny is around trouble seems to come with him, and there is a certain amount of irony that comes along with that. After all, aren’t these two supposed to tell each other everything? Well, it’s complicated.

As for what’s happening with Baez, we’ll dive deeper into that later this week, but we don’t want anything bad to happen! We really haven’t had a chance to see that many stories featuring her as a mother and this could be that opportunity.

