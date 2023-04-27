So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 19: Jamie Chung guest stars

As you prepare to check out So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 19 on CBS next week, there is a lot to prepare for overall! So where do we start? Well, how about the news that Jamie Chung will be stopping by.

The actress, known for a wide array of different shows including rather recently Dexter: New Blood, will be stopping by in this installment as Susan, a character with some ties to Susan. This is going to be a very different story than the life-or-death situation that we saw tonight, but it should have some long-term consequences in very much the same way.

Want to know more? Then check out the full So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 19 synopsis below:

“86’d” – Margaret represents Lauren (Jamie Chung), Susan’s good friend, in a hostile work environment lawsuit after she quits her job at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but it unexpectedly turns into a murder trial when the head chef is found dead. Also, when Todd gets sick, Margaret must go undercover as a dishwasher in a fancy restaurant while Todd acts as a restaurant critic to gather more intel on the possible suspect, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, May 4 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So how many installments are left?

To be frank, three. You will get a chance to dive into a lot of fun stuff here and then after the fact, there will be some other twists and turns that follow. We know that there is a So Help Me Todd season 2 on the way and in theory, that could take some of the pressure off … but only to a certain extent. We don’t really think that anyone wants to take their foot off the gas all that much, all things considered.

