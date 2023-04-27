Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 20: Stabler’s call

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to check out Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 20. What is there to say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, don’t be shocked if there are a few different surprises that producers are going to throw at you here. This is an episode where Stabler and Bell both could find themselves in somewhat-uncharted waters, and we wonder if this case is one that could carry through to the end of the season.

Is that possible? Well, it certainly feels that way given that this version of the franchise has become more unpredictable than almost any other that is out there. It’s actually something we hope changes moving forward, as it would be great if we could get a full season that tackles more of one story — this is at least a lot of what we liked about the first season.

For more news, go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 20 synopsis below:

05/04/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The Feds call in Bell and Stabler when they suspect a gruesome murder could be connected to a string of bank robberies. When a DNA match is tied to a suspect with the perfect alibi, the team struggles to make a case against him. TV-14

It is possible that another clue for this episode can be derived from the title of “Pareto principle” — for those unaware, this is an idea that suggests that 80% of the effects of a given situation come from around 20% of the causes. It is about an uneven distribution and the complicated ripple effects that can come as a result of that. All of this, in general, can be rather fascinating to think about philosophically or economically.

