It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 premiere date set

Are any of us giving It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia the credit that it deserves? Well, this show does remain iconic. It is officially the longest-running live-action comedy in history, it is absurd, and it also is continuously funny. Also, it remains pretty impressive that the cast continues to do this while also balancing out some of their other projects at the same exact time.

Now, let’s share some good news about season 16! The comedy will come back on Wednesday, June 7 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern on FXX. Meanwhile, you can also check out the full logline below per Deadline — it does at least indicate what’s ahead for Dennis, Dee, Charlie, and the rest of the gang:

In Season 16, it’s a challenge for Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) who yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023.

This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

The funniest thing within all of this to us is fairly simple: The idea of these characters yearning for their past when by and large, their past was also miserable. Most of the Reynolds’ family history is full of misdeeds, get-rich-quick schemes, and hurting most of the people close to them. We’re not sure that there will ever be a happy ending for these characters, but that may be the point given that a lot of them are pretty unhappy at the end of the day.

For those wondering, this will not be the final season. You don’t have to worry about that.

What do you most want to see moving into It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 on FXX?

(Photo: FXX.)

