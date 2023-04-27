Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? After several weeks off the air, is the franchise back along with both SVU and Organized Crime?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the good news here: The franchise is coming back on the air! Starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern you will see the flagship show back, and it will of course be followed by the other two hit shows. There are some intense stories from start to finish here, and that will also give us some opportunities to learn about the characters.

To get a few more details all about what the future holds, be sure to check out all of the synopses below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 19, “Private Lives” – 04/27/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cosgrove and Shaw investigate the murder of a family physician whose outspoken politician wife suspects she was the intended target. Price and Maroun’s case hangs in the balance when the defense calls one of the doctor’s young patients to testify as a witness.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 19, “Bend the Law” – 04/27/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi must tread carefully when Maxwell’s husband becomes a person of interest in an SVU investigation. Benson sends Velasco to take an old friend into custody.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 19, “A Diplomatic Solution” – 04/27/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The team scrambles to find the group responsible for an assassination attempt on a UN diplomat. Whelan and Reyes find a key clue in the depths of the city’s tunnel system. Stabler struggles to balance the investigation with his mother’s increasing need for support.

Here’s the other good news that we can share for the time being — we’re going to have new episodes every week leading into the end of the season! These three shows are also all officially coming back for more, so that is something that you don’t have to worry about through the rest of the home stretch.

